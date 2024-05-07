Search

Immigration

Australia begins accepting TOEFL scores for visas

Web Desk
10:30 AM | 7 May, 2024
Australia begins accepting TOEFL scores for visas

CANBERRA - TOEFL scores will again be considered valid for all Australian visa applications after a brief pause which had worried the aspiring visa applicants. 

The Educational Testing Service (ETS), the organization behind the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), confirmed the development on Monday which comes after the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) suspended the acceptance of TOEFL scores last July, pending a review.

The restored acceptance applies to TOEFL exams taken on or after May 5th this year. During the pause period, the authorities accepted During this period, the Australian government accepted International English Language Testing System (IELTS), including One Skill Retake (OSR), Pearson Test of English (PTE), Cambridge English (CAE), also known as C1 Advanced and Occupational English Test (OET), specifically designed for health professionals.

It is to be highlighted that the TOEFL score is valid for all types of visas to Australia though the country has made other benchmarks tough for the aspiring international students and immigrants. 

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is an exam assessing non-native English speakers' proficiency in English. It evaluates reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills to determine readiness for academic study in English-speaking environments, commonly required for admission to universities and colleges worldwide.

10:30 AM | 7 May, 2024

