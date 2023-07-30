This airline is adding Braille to planes for blind passengers

WASHINGTON - Famous carrier, United Airlines has announced to add Braille to the interiors of its aircraft, becoming the first U.S. carrier to offer the service.
The carrier said it has about a dozen aircraft with Braille markings for individual rows, seat numbers and lavatories. The carrier announced that it expects to equip its entire mainline fleet with Braille by the end of 2026.
The change is a major help for people with blindness and is hailed by human rights groups. The Department of Transportation said over 27 million people with disabilities traveled by air in 2019 and so the aircraft changes would help those with disabilities fly with ease and comfort.
"Finding your seat on a plane or getting to the restroom is something most of us take for granted, but for millions of our customers, it can be a challenge to do independently," Linda Jojo, executive vice president and chief customer officer of the airline said in a statement.
"By adding more tactile signage throughout our interiors, we're making the flying experience more inclusive and accessible, and that's good for everyone," she elaborated.
The airline said it was jointly working with the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the American Council of the Blind (ACB) and other advocacy groups to implement other tactile navigational aids, including raised letters, numbers and arrows, CBS News reported.
United's efforts are not just limited to altering aircraft. United’s app was recently changed to make it easier for screen-reading programs to understand.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
