China opens Visa-Free Travel to THESE Countries in 2025; full list and rules

BEIJING – Exciting news for travellers as China’s new Visa-Free Travel plan includes four dozen countries as Beijing is making new rules to woo travelers.

China officially announced that citizens of 48 countries will be granted visa-free entry, effective from September 2025. The initiative aims to boost tourism, attract investment, and strengthen international relations. However, notable is the absence of Pakistan from this list.

It includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Greece, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Croatia, Malta, and Cyprus.

Neighboring nations like Monaco, Andorra, and Liechtenstein are also part of this visa-free zone.

Countries from Asia and the Middle East, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, have also been granted this benefit.

Australia and New Zealand are among the countries included, alongside several Latin American nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay.

A notable and historic inclusion is Russia, which is participating for the first time, an event seen as a positive sign of improving China-Russia relations.

China’s new move aimed at expanding its tourism sector and economic influence. The move underscores China’s efforts to enhance international cooperation and economic growth through diplomatic initiatives.