Pakistanis Can Now Get New Zealand Residency by Investing This Much!

WELLINGTON – New Zealand announced launch of Business Investor Visa for investors from Pakistan and other countries. Applications for the scheme will open in November this year, according to reports.

Under this visa scheme, foreign investors can either invest NZD 1 million, which is 16 crore, in an existing business to qualify for a three-year Work-to-Residence visa, or invest NZD 2 million to obtain a twelve-month fast-track residency.

Pakistani investors can directly purchase a business or hold at least 25% ownership, provided they meet all investment criteria. The visa will be valid for four years, with a total cost of NZD 12,380, which includes application fees and levies.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to be 55 years old or younger, proficient in English, possess relevant business experience, maintain good health, and create at least five full-time jobs.

New Zealand authorities stated that the new visa scheme complements the existing Active Investor Plus visa and forms part of broader immigration reforms aimed at attracting global talent and investment. Detailed guidelines for the Business Investor Visa will be released in October 2025.