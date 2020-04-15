Provinces free to make decision about lockdown after 18th amendment: Firdous Awan
Associated Press of Pakistan
01:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Provinces free to make decision about lockdown after 18th amendment: Firdous Awan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that

all provinces were free in making their own decisions as 18th Amendment guaranteed their constitutional powers.

In a tweet, she said that Sindh government should take decisions which it thought were best in accordance with the situation of the province.

She said there was no restriction on the part of federal government on extension of the lockdown.

She said that protection of the people of Pakistan was top priority of all of the government.

She said that the Federal government would continue to play its role and responsibility in helping the provinces in making the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus more effective.

As Prime Minister of Pakistan it was topmost priority of Imran Khan to ensure protection of the rights of the people of all the federating units.

More From This Category
Roof collapse incident claims four lives in ...
10:08 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
UN chief supports PM Imran's call for global ...
09:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
Edhi Foundation, APTMA donate Rs60m in PM’s ...
09:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shahid-ur-Rehman dies of ...
08:52 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
180 Pakistanis stranded in India to reach home on ...
12:28 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Govt. extends expired MRPs, CNICs’ ...
10:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed is thankful for safely returning home after being stuck in Thailand
03:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr