Search

Business

U Bank enters into strategic partnership with IMARAT Group for Customized Banking Services

Web Desk
12:06 PM | 9 May, 2024
U Bank enters into strategic partnership with IMARAT Group for Customized Banking Services

ISLAMABAD - U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and the IMARAT Group of Companies have entered a strategic partnership to provide customized branch and branchless banking services to the IMARAT Group, including Graana and Agency21.

Under this collaboration, U Bank will be providing IMARAT Group with a range of tailor-made banking services, including employee banking for their staff members across multiple companies with complimentary insurance coverages, payroll disbursement, collection arrangements through branch banking as well as the digital network, and customized financial products designed for the employees as well as customers of IMARAT Group catering to their financial requirements and needs. The aim is to support all the relevant stakeholders, ultimately enabling overall economic growth and inclusion.

The signing ceremony was held recently in Islamabad. Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President and CEO of U Bank, and Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of senior management members of both organizations.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, commented on the partnership: “At U Bank, we strongly believe in financial empowerment for all and the power of mutually beneficial collaborations with our prestigious partners to achieve that. This strategic alliance with IMARAT Group reinforces our dedication to providing comprehensive financial services tailored to the diverse needs of corporate employees and customers. We look forward to leveraging our banking expertise to improve their financial well-being.”

Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, commented on the collaboration, stating, "At IMARAT, we believe in simplifying and enhancing the lives of our clients by providing straightforward, personalized financial services. Our partnership with U Bank is a significant milestone that embodies this philosophy. It enables us to improve financial convenience and opportunities for our team members, clients, and partners. Ultimately, this collaboration is focused on enriching the financial health of our community and making a meaningful difference in their daily lives."

The collaboration between U Bank and IMARAT Group marks the beginning of a promising journey towards inclusive financial services and economic empowerment, which will contribute to the overall prosperity of the business community in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

12:06 PM | 9 May, 2024

U Bank enters into strategic partnership with IMARAT Group for ...

05:07 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hyundai increases porter price by Rs200,000

01:02 PM | 8 May, 2024

Suzuki GD110s latest price update in Pakistan May 2024

11:23 AM | 8 May, 2024

Changan announces launch of e-vehicles Deepal S07 SUV, and L07 Sedan ...

09:13 AM | 8 May, 2024

Fast-Track Passport Fee increased in Pakistan; Check new charges here

05:54 PM | 7 May, 2024

Forland Safari price decreased by up to Rs0.4 million, check out the ...

Business

10:52 AM | 7 May, 2024

Honda CG 125 Latest price in Pakistan May 2024

05:02 PM | 6 May, 2024

Bullish run continues at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 800 points

11:52 AM | 7 May, 2024

KE’s renewable ambitions garner interest from local and ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:32 PM | 9 May, 2024

Qatar's Minister of State Al-Khulaifi arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Gold & Silver

10:32 AM | 9 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 9 May 2024

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: