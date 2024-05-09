'No compromise with May 9 culprits', Pakistan Army says on first anniversary of deadly riots

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army strongly condemned May 9 mayhem and reiterated to punish the 'planners facilitators and executors of the violence that erupted last year after arrest of former prime minister.

On the first anniversary of deadly riots, a message shared by military's media wing ISPR said Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, strongly denounced the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9 2023.

Armed forced remembered the day as one of the darkest events in national history, which was politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.

ISPR called it a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in Pakistan. It said Armed Forces showed great restraint during the orchestrated violence on 9th May, thwarting a conspiracy to destabilize the country by creating conflict between the people and the military.

Those responsible sought to shift blame onto state institutions through a campaign of hate despite attempts to disrupt national harmony.

Army said there can be no compromise with those behind the 9th May tragedy; they must face justice to prevent future desecration of national symbols and heroes.

Army Chief, CJCSC and top brass also reaffirm their commitment to defending Pakistan's sovereignty and defeating both external and internal threats. They pledge to uphold their dignity and respect, emphasizing their special bond with the people.

