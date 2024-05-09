Search

Top News

'No compromise with May 9 culprits', Pakistan Army says on first anniversary of deadly riots

Web Desk
12:41 PM | 9 May, 2024
'No compromise with May 9 culprits', Pakistan Army says on first anniversary of deadly riots

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army strongly condemned May 9 mayhem and reiterated to punish the 'planners facilitators and executors of the violence that erupted last year after arrest of former prime minister.

On the first anniversary of deadly riots, a message shared by military's media wing ISPR said Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, strongly denounced the criminal acts perpetrated on May 9 2023.

Armed forced remembered the day as one of the darkest events in national history, which was politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions and vandalised sacred symbols of the state and the sites belonging to national heritage.

ISPR called it a futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in Pakistan. It said Armed Forces showed great restraint during the orchestrated violence on 9th May, thwarting a conspiracy to destabilize the country by creating conflict between the people and the military.

Those responsible sought to shift blame onto state institutions through a campaign of hate despite attempts to disrupt national harmony. 

Army said there can be no compromise with those behind the 9th May tragedy; they must face justice to prevent future desecration of national symbols and heroes.

Army Chief, CJCSC and top brass also reaffirm their commitment to defending Pakistan's sovereignty and defeating both external and internal threats. They pledge to uphold their dignity and respect, emphasizing their special bond with the people.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-May-2024/people-behind-may-9-incidents-must-be-held-accountable-dg-ispr
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Top News

12:41 PM | 9 May, 2024

'No compromise with May 9 culprits', Pakistan Army says on first ...

09:22 AM | 9 May, 2024

Pakistan honors martyrs on first anniversary of May 9 violence

08:44 AM | 9 May, 2024

Seven workers from Punjab killed near Gwadar Fish Harbour in ...

11:12 PM | 8 May, 2024

Punjab government decides not to buy wheat from farmers

11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024

Lawyers arrested after clash with police outside LHC amid protests

10:08 AM | 8 May, 2024

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to be transferred from Bani Gala to ...

Top News

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

10:29 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBI's fallen Pakistani agent Kamran Faridi released from US jail

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal

08:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

Meeting with US ambassador: Omar Ayub confirms discussion on military ...

09:58 PM | 6 May, 2024

Karachi temperature may hit 40 degrees in next 24 hours

10:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

US 'reviewing' Hamas response, says State Department

Advertisement

Latest

01:32 PM | 9 May, 2024

Qatar's Minister of State Al-Khulaifi arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Gold & Silver

10:32 AM | 9 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 9 May 2024

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: