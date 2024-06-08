Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session after Israeli bombing of Nuseirat camp kills 210 Palestinians

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on “the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces” at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Saturday that “the Israeli massacre that took place in Nuseirat refugee camp has led to the killing of 210 Palestinians and the injury of more than 400”.
In a statement on its official Telegram channel, the media office said the injured were taken to al-Awda Hospital in the camp and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
