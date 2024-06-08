Search

Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session after Israeli bombing of Nuseirat camp kills 210 Palestinians

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session after Israeli bombing of Nuseirat camp kills 210 Palestinians
Source: File photo

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on “the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces” at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Saturday that “the Israeli massacre that took place in Nuseirat refugee camp has led to the killing of 210 Palestinians and the injury of more than 400”.

In a statement on its official Telegram channel, the media office said the injured were taken to al-Awda Hospital in the camp and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

