ISLAMABAD – One of Pakistan's most popular politicians, Sheikh Rashid was arrested from Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi along with his two relatives on Sunday.

Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abdur Razak confirmed the arrest of Awami Muslim League chief, who was later moved to an unknown location.

Sheikh Rashid last served as the minister for interior and railways in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.

Soon after Sheikh Rashid's arrest, his nephew and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq came out with a video message. He said that Sheikh Rashid was arrested in Bahria Town Phase 3 along with three other men. He said there was no case registered against Sheikh Rashid in Rawalpindi or Islamabad.

He appealed to the state institutions to produce Sheikh Rashid in the court of law if there is any charge against him. He said the Punjab government and the federal government would be responsible if anything happens to Sheikh Rashid.

سابق وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کی گرفتاری کے حوالے سے سابق ایم این اے شیخ راشد شفیق کا ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/dVQfhcrV4U — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 17, 2023

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former prime minister Imran Khan also condemned Sheikh Rashid's arrest.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the PTI wrote, "The political victimisation and fascism continues, this time with the arrest of Sheikh Rashid. This is yet another episode of mockery of law in Pakistan. Despite a caretaker government in place the fascism, and blatant violation of human rights continues!"