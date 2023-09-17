ISLAMABAD – One of Pakistan's most popular politicians, Sheikh Rashid was arrested from Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi along with his two relatives on Sunday.
Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer Sardar Abdur Razak confirmed the arrest of Awami Muslim League chief, who was later moved to an unknown location.
Sheikh Rashid last served as the minister for interior and railways in former Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.
Soon after Sheikh Rashid's arrest, his nephew and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq came out with a video message. He said that Sheikh Rashid was arrested in Bahria Town Phase 3 along with three other men. He said there was no case registered against Sheikh Rashid in Rawalpindi or Islamabad.
He appealed to the state institutions to produce Sheikh Rashid in the court of law if there is any charge against him. He said the Punjab government and the federal government would be responsible if anything happens to Sheikh Rashid.
سابق وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کی گرفتاری کے حوالے سے سابق ایم این اے شیخ راشد شفیق کا ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/dVQfhcrV4U— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) September 17, 2023
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former prime minister Imran Khan also condemned Sheikh Rashid's arrest.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the PTI wrote, "The political victimisation and fascism continues, this time with the arrest of Sheikh Rashid. This is yet another episode of mockery of law in Pakistan. Despite a caretaker government in place the fascism, and blatant violation of human rights continues!"
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
