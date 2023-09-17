UK visitor, student visa fee to go up from October 4

LONDON – The UK study visa application fee for foreigners will go up by 127 pounds from next month as a result of a new law enacted by the British Parliament.

This change will likely have an impact on a number of students.

The cost to apply for a student visa from outside the nation will increase by 127 pounds to 490 pounds, the UK Home Office announced on Friday, to match the cost for applications made while in the country.

A visit visa fee for stays of less than six months has also been increased by 15 pounds to 115 pounds.

According to the administration, adjustments to the immigration and nationality fees were made to pay for essential services and free up additional funds for public sector salary increases.