UK visitor, student visa fee to go up from October 4

LONDON – The UK study visa application fee for foreigners will go up by 127 pounds from next month as a result of a new law enacted by the British Parliament.
This change will likely have an impact on a number of students.
The cost to apply for a student visa from outside the nation will increase by 127 pounds to 490 pounds, the UK Home Office announced on Friday, to match the cost for applications made while in the country.
A visit visa fee for stays of less than six months has also been increased by 15 pounds to 115 pounds.
According to the administration, adjustments to the immigration and nationality fees were made to pay for essential services and free up additional funds for public sector salary increases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
