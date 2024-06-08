Search

Pakistan

128 Pakistani police officers to join UN peacekeeping missions soon as Mohsin Naqvi meets Guterres

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
128 Pakistani police officers to join UN peacekeeping missions soon as Mohsin Naqvi meets Guterres
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Over a hundred Pakistani police officials are soon expected to join United Nations peacekeeping missions, announced an official statement on Saturday, following a meeting between Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

UN peacekeeping operations, carried out in conflict zones, play a vital role in maintaining security by intervening in disputes, protecting civilians, and helping to build sustainable peace in post-conflict areas.

Last month, the military reported that Pakistan had contributed 235,000 troops to UN peacekeeping operations in 48 missions across 29 countries since 1960. This service has also cost the lives of 181 Pakistanis deployed worldwide.

Many peacekeepers come from police services. Among them, Shahzadi Gulfam earned the prestigious UN International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011 after being deployed in Bosnia in 1997 and later in Kosovo and Timor-Leste.

According to the official statement from Islamabad, Naqvi discussed various issues with the UN chief, including peacekeeping missions and joint efforts to combat militant violence.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to increase the number of Pakistani personnel in UN peacekeeping missions,” the statement said, noting significant progress regarding the deployment of police officials.

“128 Pakistani police officers will join UN peacekeeping forces soon,” it added.

The two officials also discussed the establishment of a UN counterterrorism force.

The Pakistani minister informed the UN chief about his country’s expertise and professional approach in the field and offered Pakistan’s support for the project. He also highlighted the significant increase in the number of women officers in Pakistan’s police force in recent years.

The UN secretary general applauded this development, expressing his belief that female police officers would be considered for posting in UN peacekeeping missions.

Naqvi also thanked the UN chief for visiting Pakistan during the 2022 floods and for his expression of solidarity with the affected people.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, and other senior UN officials.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

