Supreme Court bench hearing pleas against military courts dissolved for the second time

ISLAMABAD - A bench hearing pleas against trials of civilians in the military courts has been dissolved for the second time as Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from hearing.

During Monday's hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan raised objection to the presence of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on behalf of the Sharif led government. He said one of the applicants in the pleas is Justice Mansoor's relative, and his inclusion might affect the proceedings.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial irked over the AGP argument, and remarked the apex court bench cannot be constituted on your ‘choice and will’. He cautioned government and AGP to avoid defaming judiciary.

CJP Bandial pointed out a continuation of objections over the court hearing, and said let the judicial members decide about the presence of honourable members in the bench.

Later, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from the hearing of the case, saying he cannot remain part of the bench after objections.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan has picked former Law Minister and legal expert Farogh Naseem in the case against the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Naseem, who served as the federal law minister during the PTI government, will represent the premier and the move raised questions while the top court will again start hearing pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts after last week's developments.

A seven-member larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case against the proceedings of military courts, days after issuing notices to the PM, Interior, Defense Minister, PTI Chairman, and Attorney General for Pakistan.

Former CJP, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Aitzaz Ahsan, and civil society members moved to court as the incumbent government decided to try civilians under military laws in the aftermath of May 9 events.

Last week, Chief Justice Bandial remarked that the Supreme Court’s bench would review under what basis the ATC judge shifted the cases related to May 9 riots to army courts.

