Lightning strikes kill 11 in parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Lightning strikes have killed at least 11 people in Narowal and Sheikupura cities in Punjab as pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of the country.

Media reports suggest that seven different incidents of lightning were reported on Sunday as heavy downpours along with dusty thunderstorms slammed the region.

It has been learnt that rescue personnel moved the injured and deceased to the local hospitals.

The first incident was reported in Mauza Ratanpur near Narowal, in which four people lost their lives while four others suffered injuries. The second incident was reported in Bhagatpura of Pasrur tehsil in which a minor boy died on the spot.

Another two lost their lives in the suburban area of Pasrur, while a man at Narowal was also hit by lightning during thunderstorm. Two other deaths were reported in Hafizabad Road in Sheikhupura district.