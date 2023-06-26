Search

Minor orphan girl ‘gang-raped’ in Rawalpindi

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – In a heart-wrenching incident in the country’s most populous region Punjab, a 12-year-old orphan girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her relatives, it emerged on Sunday.

A case has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s grandfather at the Airport police station; the complainant told cops that the 12-year-old went to market to buy groceries but did not return home for hours.

He said the girl returned to his gym in the evening, where she lost consciousness. The girl after regaining consciousness apprised grandfather that three men, who happened to be her relatives, tricked her into an abandoned place where they sexually assaulted her.

Besides the rape, the culprits cut her hair. Meanwhile, local police started investigation after registering a case under Section 376 of PPC.

Meanwhile, medical examination of the girl was being carried out, and cops are reportedly waiting for the results.

Local police parties also conducted raids to arrest the men while police is taking help from CCTV footage of the area.

