Minor orphan girl ‘gang-raped’ in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – In a heart-wrenching incident in the country’s most populous region Punjab, a 12-year-old orphan girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her relatives, it emerged on Sunday.
A case has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s grandfather at the Airport police station; the complainant told cops that the 12-year-old went to market to buy groceries but did not return home for hours.
He said the girl returned to his gym in the evening, where she lost consciousness. The girl after regaining consciousness apprised grandfather that three men, who happened to be her relatives, tricked her into an abandoned place where they sexually assaulted her.
Besides the rape, the culprits cut her hair. Meanwhile, local police started investigation after registering a case under Section 376 of PPC.
Meanwhile, medical examination of the girl was being carried out, and cops are reportedly waiting for the results.
Local police parties also conducted raids to arrest the men while police is taking help from CCTV footage of the area.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.