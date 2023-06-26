Search

TikToker Ayesha’s husband arrested as probe underway

Web Desk 11:56 AM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: representational picture

KARACHI – Karachi police arrested the husband of the late TikToker Ayesha, whose body was left at a hospital over the weekend.

In a recent update, SSP Karachi South Asad Raza said Ayesha’s husband is a drug addict and unemployed.

On Saturday, a couple brought his wife to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, and escaped after doctors told them that she breathed her last before getting any medical treatment. The girl apparently died due to a drug overdose, however, the exact cause of death is yet to be unveiled.

The deceased was a TikToker from Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, investigators are trying to contact the family of the deceased and they are reportedly expected in provincial capital for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, police turned down the statement recorded by mother-in-law of Ayesha, and refused to hand over the body.

Earlier, it was revealed that the vehicle in which the duo arrived at hospital was rented for a full month.

TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

