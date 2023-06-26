Search

Pilgrims start arriving in Mina as 'largest hajj in history' begins

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

JEDDAH – Pilgrims start arriving in Mina ahead of the highlight of the Hajj annual rites as the biggest pilgrimage in several years is underway.

Donning Ihram, worshippers are now on their way to Mina, which is around 7 kilometers from Masjid Al Haram where they circled Kaaba at the start of the rituals. Mina will host massive tent city, which was touted to be the largest in the world, amid influx of pilgrims with local authorities are taking all out measures to ensure food supplies and top notch security for the pilgrims.

Mecca is hosting around 2.5 million Hajj pilgrims. Local officials told media that this year, Kingdom will witness the largest hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj rituals started on Sunday with the Tawaf, and the key sermons, and Qurbani will follow in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Hajj and Ministry officials have formed special medical aid centers amid scorching heat.

President Arif Alvi arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

