Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price declined by Rs300 to settle at Rs243,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs257 to close at Rs208,763.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $7 to close at $2,359 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, per tola price increased by Rs4,600 to settle at Rs243,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs3,944 to close at Rs209,019.