Hania Aamir comes under fire for hugging Khushhal Khan at film premiere

Public displays of affection, including hugging are normal in showbiz but in Pakistan, it can trigger people, who expect their superstars to follow social norms.

Lollywood stars Hania Aamir and Khushhal Khan are the latest showbiz members who came under fire for hugging in public.

The Janaan star was caught on camera as she hugged Khushhal at premiere of upcoming film Poppay Ki Wedding. The clip was widely shared online as the two actors can be seen having close interaction. The two greeted each other in friendly manner and were looking relaxed and courteous.

Here's how people reacted