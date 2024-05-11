Saudi crown prince's visit to Pakistan postponed indefinitely

ISLAMABAD – The closely watched visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely.

Saudi leader was expected to visit Pakistan on May 19 for two-day trip, but the visit will now occur on a new date. It was reported that MBS will visit Asian nation after Hajj and Eidul Adha holidays, possibly in the third week of June, with the final schedule to be confirmed in coming days.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said people will be informed as soon as the visit's schedule is confirmed.

MBS was slated to visit Islamabad to seal investment deal between two sides. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud recently led a delegation to Islamabad, and subsequent meetings between Pakistani and Saudi officials have taken place.

Discussions with Saudi business executives were fruitful for projects like Reko Diq and petrochemicals.

