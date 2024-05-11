Saudi crown prince's visit to Pakistan postponed indefinitely

ISLAMABAD – The closely watched visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely.
Saudi leader was expected to visit Pakistan on May 19 for two-day trip, but the visit will now occur on a new date. It was reported that MBS will visit Asian nation after Hajj and Eidul Adha holidays, possibly in the third week of June, with the final schedule to be confirmed in coming days.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said people will be informed as soon as the visit's schedule is confirmed.
MBS was slated to visit Islamabad to seal investment deal between two sides. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud recently led a delegation to Islamabad, and subsequent meetings between Pakistani and Saudi officials have taken place.
Discussions with Saudi business executives were fruitful for projects like Reko Diq and petrochemicals.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-May-2024/pakistan-welcomes-high-level-saudi-delegation-for-investment-talks
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.