FBR SIM Block List 2024; Check your name in full list here

Web Desk
12:14 PM | 7 May, 2024
FBR SIM Block List 2024; Check your name in full list here

KARACHI – Pakistani tax collection authorties have tightened noose around the tax evaders and in stern measures, mobile phone SIMs of 506,671 individuals will be blocked.

FBR issued a detailed directory of half million Pakistanis who are required to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2023 but are not listed as active taxpayers.

This action is being taken under the authority of section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, as per an Income Tax General Order (ITGO) issued by the FBR.

Last week, FBR instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators to immediately implement the ITGO and provide a compliance report by May 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, telecom companies expressed their concerns to the Ministry of IT regarding the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) decision to block SIMs of non-filers, stating that it was made hastily and will negatively impact telecom customers. 

Telecos emphasised the importance of consumer protection, noting that any suspension of service must be preceded by notice, which is not possible in this case due to legal flaws in the ITGO. 

What are other options for FBR against tax evaders as PTA opposes blocking SIMs?

FBR SIM Block List 2024; Check your name in full list here

