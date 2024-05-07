Justice Kayani calls for contempt proceedings over 'smear campaign'

Another day and another letter surfaced from Islamabad High Court and this time its Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani who approached IHC chief justice, urging contempt of court proceedings against those involved in the alleged smear campaign.

The recent incident follows recent letter from Justice Babar Sattar to the Islamabad apex judge, indicating a unified effort among judges to address what they see as interference in judicial authority.

Justice Kayani reportedly stressed need for swift action against individuals spreading misinformation or engaging in activities considered contemptuous towards the court.

In response to Justice Sattar's letter, Islamabad High Court made a significant decision regarding the social media campaign against him. The court announced the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against those behind the alleged malicious campaign.

Reports claimed that that Justice Sattar's letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq regarding the social media campaign led to the court's decision to treat the matter as a contempt of court case.

