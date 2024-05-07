Search

Top News

Justice Kayani calls for contempt proceedings over 'smear campaign'

Web Desk
12:31 PM | 7 May, 2024
Justice Kayani calls for contempt proceedings over 'smear campaign'

Another day and another letter surfaced from Islamabad High Court and this time its Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani who approached IHC chief justice, urging contempt of court proceedings against those involved in the alleged smear campaign.

The recent incident follows recent letter from Justice Babar Sattar to the Islamabad apex judge, indicating a unified effort among judges to address what they see as interference in judicial authority.

Justice Kayani reportedly stressed need for swift action against individuals spreading misinformation or engaging in activities considered contemptuous towards the court.

In response to Justice Sattar's letter, Islamabad High Court made a significant decision regarding the social media campaign against him. The court announced the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against those behind the alleged malicious campaign.

Reports claimed that that Justice Sattar's letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq regarding the social media campaign led to the court's decision to treat the matter as a contempt of court case.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-Apr-2024/all-ihc-judges-receive-suspicious-letters-with-anthrax-disease-threat
 
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Top News

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

LIVE: DG ISPR Major Gen Ahmed Sharif addresses press conference in ...

12:31 PM | 7 May, 2024

Justice Kayani calls for contempt proceedings over 'smear campaign'

10:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

US 'reviewing' Hamas response, says State Department

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal

09:58 PM | 6 May, 2024

Karachi temperature may hit 40 degrees in next 24 hours

08:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

Meeting with US ambassador: Omar Ayub confirms discussion on military ...

Top News

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

08:48 AM | 6 May, 2024

Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

09:46 PM | 4 May, 2024

Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

11:59 PM | 5 May, 2024

Farmers announce nationwide protests in Pakistan amid wheat crisis

11:22 AM | 6 May, 2024

Saudi Minister Almubarak sees strong investment prospects in Pakistan

12:44 PM | 6 May, 2024

Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

Advertisement

Latest

03:04 PM | 7 May, 2024

Telecom companies 'agree to' block over 5 million non-filers' mobile sims

Gold & Silver

04:00 PM | 6 May, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: