Rs1500 Prize bond May 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

A large number of Pakistanis are attracted by the opportunity to win cash prizes through regular draws of Prize Bonds, and the next balloting is of Rs1500 Prize Bond.

Despite thin chances of winning bumper prize, people invested in the scheme as these are considered safe investment because they are backed by State Bank, so there is no risk of losing the initial investment.

1500 Prize Bond 2024

The Lucky Draw No. 98 for Rs1500 prize bond will be held on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in Karachi office.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Bond Rs1500 Number of Prizes Winning Amount First Prize 1 Rs3,000,000 Second Prize 3 Rs1,000,000 Third Prize 1696 Rs18,500

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond winners will be announced after balloting...