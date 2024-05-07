Meet Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz - Pakistani couple who cleared CSS in first attempt

The result of Central Superior Service (CSS) written examination 2023 was announced last week and only less than 3 percent candidates could pass the exam including Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz, the couple that etched names in history books.
Dr. Hajra Niaz and her husband Huzaifa Mughal achieved their dream of joining civil services together as the duo shared the news on social media. Huzaifa Mughal is looking to join the Police Service of Pakistan and Dr. Hajra will be appointed in Inland Revenue Services.
Dr. Hajra recounted her journey when Huzaifa proposed during her second year of MBBS. She mentioned that Huzaifa assured her they would achieve their dreams together.
The girl then raked in several feats, including PM Innovation Award, KPK Innovation Award, 19 essay awards, and recognition by BBC.
After clearing the tricky exam on first go, the couple received an overwhelming response on their social media handles. The duo also appeared in different TV shows, inspiring generations.
Speaking about her journey, Dr Hajra called CSS challenging from academics as she also engaged in social enterprise focusing on mental health.
In 2018, she was honored with the Youth Innovation Award by the KP government. She has also worked with the UNDP for the welfare of the transgender community and acid survivors.
Dr. Hajra founded the Ayubian Literary and Arts Forum (ALAF), revived the Karakorum magazine of Ayub Medical College, and established the Students' Organization for Counseling, Rehabilitation, Art Therapy, Education, and Support (SOCRATES).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
