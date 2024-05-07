Government considers subsidies on 5 essential food items in budget

ISLAMABAD - There is a possibility of allocating funds for subsidies on 5 essential food items for the upcoming fiscal year in the budget under Prime Minister's Relief Package.
Sources indicate that the Ministry of Industries and Production has requested proposals from utility stores for the upcoming fiscal year. These proposals will be incorporated into the budget of the new fiscal year for the Prime Minister's Relief Package, as the current package is set to expire on June 30th.
According to sources, under the Prime Minister's Relief Package, approximately Rs. 3 billion per month is being allocated for subsidies on 5 essential items. These subsidized items include sugar, flour, ghee, pulses, and rice for BISP beneficiaries.
It is reported that the price of sugar has been set at Rs. 109 per kilogram, while a 10-kilogram bag of flour is available for Rs. 648 at utility stores for BISP beneficiaries.
For BISP beneficiaries at utility stores, the price of ghee has been set at Rs. 393 per kilogram.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
