Government considers subsidies on 5 essential food items in budget

ISLAMABAD - There is a possibility of allocating funds for subsidies on 5 essential food items for the upcoming fiscal year in the budget under Prime Minister's Relief Package.

Sources indicate that the Ministry of Industries and Production has requested proposals from utility stores for the upcoming fiscal year. These proposals will be incorporated into the budget of the new fiscal year for the Prime Minister's Relief Package, as the current package is set to expire on June 30th.

According to sources, under the Prime Minister's Relief Package, approximately Rs. 3 billion per month is being allocated for subsidies on 5 essential items. These subsidized items include sugar, flour, ghee, pulses, and rice for BISP beneficiaries.

It is reported that the price of sugar has been set at Rs. 109 per kilogram, while a 10-kilogram bag of flour is available for Rs. 648 at utility stores for BISP beneficiaries.

For BISP beneficiaries at utility stores, the price of ghee has been set at Rs. 393 per kilogram.