Telecom companies 'agree to' block over 5 million non-filers' mobile sims

ISLAMABAD - Telecom companies in the country have expressed consent to block the mobile SIMs of over 500,000 non-filers.

According to media sources, telecom companies have assured the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Amjed Zubair Tiwana, of verifying that over 500,000 non-filers mobile sims will be blocked within one to two weeks.

Chairman FBR, Amjed Zubair Tiwana, held a meeting with representatives of telecom companies, during which they pledged full compliance with national laws. They stated that the companies are vigilant in adhering to regulations. Messages will be sent to non-filers to submit income tax returns. After clearance from the FBR, mobile sims of tax return filers will be reinstated.

