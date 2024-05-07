Search

Hezbollah strikes Zionist state with drone attack, killing two Israeli soldiers

Web Desk
02:43 PM | 7 May, 2024
hezbollah strikes israeli soliders

Lebanese fighters group Hezbollah has conducted a drone strike in the northern Israeli town of Metula, according to reports from Al Arabiya News. The attack targeted an Israeli military vehicle, resulting in the deaths of 2 soldiers and multiple injuries.

The Israeli military has confirmed the casualties from the drone attack, attributing the assault to Hezbollah from Lebanon, vowing retaliation.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah also announced launching dozens of rockets towards military sites along the Israeli border.

It's noteworthy that following Hamas' attacks on Israeli territory on October 7th, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously accused Hezbollah of aiding Hamas and threatened severe consequences.

Subsequently, Israel has targeted Hezbollah commanders and members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in multiple strikes in Syria, Libya, and Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah has also carried out drone strikes along the Israeli border, targeting Israeli soldiers.

Hezbollah's attacks have primarily targeted northern Israel, aimed at diverting Israeli focus away from Gaza.

