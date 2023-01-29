Imran Khan to contest on all 33 NA seats in by-elections

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will contest for all 33 seats in the upcoming National Assembly by-elections which are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday after the party’s core committee in Lahore, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan would be PTI’s candidate for all constituencies in by-polls.

The NA seats had fallen vacant earlier this month when NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.

In October last year, Imran Khan also set national record by winning six NA seats during the by-elections. He defeated the candidates of current ruling coalition of PDM parties, which also grabbed two seats.

The PTI resigned en masse in April last year after the ouster of Khan as the prime minister, but only 11 resignations were accepted in July.

Later, as the party tried to stage a comeback to the house, the speaker began accepting their resignations — and in a couple of days, he accepted 113.