Punjab government decides not to buy wheat from farmers

The Punjab Food Department has stated that the Punjab government has no intention to purchase wheat. Farmers are distressed as the government has decided against buying wheat, according to sources.

According to sources, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz wants to directly benefit farmers instead of benefiting the middlemen. The government cannot benefit the middlemen at the expense of the farmers' rights.

The Punjab Food Department reports that there are 2.27 million tons of wheat available in Punjab. If Punjab already has a year's supply of wheat, how can it purchase more? Punjab has to repay a loan of Rs. 355 billion taken for wheat. Every year, a loss of Rs. 125 billion is incurred in wheat purchase, while over Rs. 1 billion is spent on storing and maintaining wheat.

Sources say that by saving billions, farmers will be provided with facilities including farmer cards.

The Punjab Food Department also claims that 95% of wheat has already been sold by farmers, and the uproar by the middlemen is unnecessary.