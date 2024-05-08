Punjab government decides not to buy wheat from farmers

The Punjab Food Department has stated that the Punjab government has no intention to purchase wheat. Farmers are distressed as the government has decided against buying wheat, according to sources.
According to sources, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz wants to directly benefit farmers instead of benefiting the middlemen. The government cannot benefit the middlemen at the expense of the farmers' rights.
The Punjab Food Department reports that there are 2.27 million tons of wheat available in Punjab. If Punjab already has a year's supply of wheat, how can it purchase more? Punjab has to repay a loan of Rs. 355 billion taken for wheat. Every year, a loss of Rs. 125 billion is incurred in wheat purchase, while over Rs. 1 billion is spent on storing and maintaining wheat.
Sources say that by saving billions, farmers will be provided with facilities including farmer cards.
The Punjab Food Department also claims that 95% of wheat has already been sold by farmers, and the uproar by the middlemen is unnecessary.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.