Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

08:28 AM | 9 May, 2024
Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

