Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan reaches finals after 13 years

In a remarkable turn of events, the Pakistan hockey team has made its way back to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a hiatus of 13 years. The tournament, currently underway in Malaysia, saw Japan secure victory over Malaysia, paving the way for both Pakistan and Japan to advance to the final showdown.

Pakistan's journey to the final gained momentum after a decisive victory against Canada with a score of 5-4, showcasing their mettle as strong contenders for the event's ultimate prize. With this win, Pakistan solidified its position as a formidable competitor in the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting final clash.

Scheduled for Wednesday, Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their fifth match of the tournament, a crucial fixture that will determine their standing in the competition. The match is slated to take place at 1:00 PM according to Pakistan Standard Time.

This remarkable feat marks Pakistan's first appearance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final since 2011. In the previous edition of the event, the national hockey team secured third place after clinching a thrilling victory, earning recognition and a coveted medal for their exceptional performance.