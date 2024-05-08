Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan reaches finals after 13 years

In a remarkable turn of events, the Pakistan hockey team has made its way back to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a hiatus of 13 years. The tournament, currently underway in Malaysia, saw Japan secure victory over Malaysia, paving the way for both Pakistan and Japan to advance to the final showdown.
Pakistan's journey to the final gained momentum after a decisive victory against Canada with a score of 5-4, showcasing their mettle as strong contenders for the event's ultimate prize. With this win, Pakistan solidified its position as a formidable competitor in the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting final clash.
Scheduled for Wednesday, Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their fifth match of the tournament, a crucial fixture that will determine their standing in the competition. The match is slated to take place at 1:00 PM according to Pakistan Standard Time.
This remarkable feat marks Pakistan's first appearance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final since 2011. In the previous edition of the event, the national hockey team secured third place after clinching a thrilling victory, earning recognition and a coveted medal for their exceptional performance.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
