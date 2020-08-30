Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris

08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill another three young Kashmiris
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in an overnight operation in Srinagar, raising the number of the slain youth in the territory to 10 over past three days. 

Three youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Panthachowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Number of youth killed by the troops during cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian rose to 10 since Friday.

40 injured as Indian forces open fire on Muharram procession in IoK

More From This Category
Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive ...
12:04 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Ten secretaries appointed at south Punjab ...
12:02 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
By-election on Senate vacant seat to be held on ...
10:09 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
50 years on, Peek Freans continues to spread joy!
08:21 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Nawaz Sharif moves IHC seeks appearance exemption ...
07:37 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
License of Pakistani news channel suspended for ...
07:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 13
10:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr