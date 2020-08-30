40 injured as Indian forces open fire on Muharram procession in IoK
SRINAGAR - As many as 40 people were wounded after Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas shells at a Muharram procession in occupied Kashmir on Saturday.
According to local media and eyewitness, Indian authorities had reimposed the ban on Thursday after clashes with mourners who wanted to stage traditional processions for during the holy month.
Jafar Ali, a witness, told media that the procession started in the Bemina area on the outskirts of the main city of Srinagar and that government forces were present in heavy numbers.
"The forces fired pellets at the procession that was mainly peaceful and included women," said another witness Iqbal Ahmad.
At least 40 people were injured, according to witnesses.
About 25 people were taken to a nearby clinic with pellet wounds, some with their faces and bodies covered in pellet marks, a doctor there told media on condition of anonymity.
"We moved about a dozen people to other facilities for more advanced treatment," the doctor said.
