Is President Alvi going to announce election date in next 72 hours?

Web Desk 07:26 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Is President Alvi going to announce election date in next 72 hours?
ISLAMABAD – Reports of a 'secret meeting' at the President House have triggered speculations that President Arif Alvi can announce the election date in the next few days.

According to some Pakistani media outlets, the meeting was held on the fourth floor of Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency) where the president’s office is situated. The fourth floor of the Aiwan-e-Sadr was off-limits to anyone and the staff was also restricted from entering the area during the meeting.

What happened when ‘three elders’ are said to have met? In this regard, no statement has been issued by the President House. However, in the backdrop of the country’s current situation, there have been a lot of speculations on social media.

According to some speculations, the president could announce the general election date in the next 72 hours. The president had written a letter to the chief election commissioner for a meeting to set the date for upcoming elections. However, the CEC had refused a meeting, saying that under Article 57 of the Election Act 2017, the commission had the authority to set the election date. The Ministry of Law also had the same response to the president’s request for advice.

There were speculations that the president could announce the date of elections under Article 58 of the constitution, and Friday’s meeting was important in that context.

Another aspect of the meeting could be the amendments to the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act regarding which the president had tweeted that he had not signed and ratified the bills, which had later become law.

A third aspect is the completion of the term of the president, which will end on Sept 8. There has been no confirmation from the President House that he will go home after completing his term as president. However, according to the Constitution, the president can stay on in office until the arrival of a new president.

