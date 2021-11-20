Hassan Ali reprimanded over inappropriate send-off to Bangladesh batsman

DUBAI – Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has been reprimanded over giving inappropriate send-off to a batsman of Bangladesh during the first T20I in Dhaka on Thursday.

Hassan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” said International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hassan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings, when Hassan gave an inappropriate send-off to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as they were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Hassan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.