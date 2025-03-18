Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan set 136 runs target for New Zealand in second T20I

Pakistan Set 136 Runs Target For New Zealand In Second T20i

DUNEDIN – Pakistan set a target of 136 runs for New Zealand in rain-hit second game of the five-match T20I series at University Oval in Dunedin today, Tuesday.

After opening pair Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz failed to build a strong opening stand, skipper Salman Ali Agha tried to recovery the team from early pressures.

He smashed 46 off 28 in his fiery innings comprising four 4s and three 6s. However, he could not get support from the middle order as Irfan Khan was dismissed four 11 runs while Khushdil Shah was removed for two runs.

At this point, Shahdab Khan tried to boost the total as he scored 26 off 14 balls before being sent to pavilion by Jacob Duffy.

After his removal, Pakistan suffered back to back blows when Jahandad Khan and Abdul Samad were removed in 13th over. However, Shaheen Afridi displayed some splendid performance with bat as he smashed 21 runs off 13 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first in the match reduced to 15 overs due to rain.

On Sunday, New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being put into bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs. Khushdil Shah, who came to bat at number six, top-scored with a 30-ball 32, hitting three sixes. Debutants Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz failed to impress with the bat.

For the hosts, Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson took three wickets. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in the 11th over with Tim Seifert (44, 29b, 7x4s, 1×6) the only batter to return to the hut. Finn Allen (29 not out, 17b, 2×4, 2x6s) and Tim Robinson (18 not out, 15b, 1×6) returned undefeated, with Abrar Ahmed taking Pakistan’s only wicket.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 18 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search