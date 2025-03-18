Pakistan set 136 runs target for New Zealand in second T20I

DUNEDIN – Pakistan set a target of 136 runs for New Zealand in rain-hit second game of the five-match T20I series at University Oval in Dunedin today, Tuesday.

After opening pair Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz failed to build a strong opening stand, skipper Salman Ali Agha tried to recovery the team from early pressures.

He smashed 46 off 28 in his fiery innings comprising four 4s and three 6s. However, he could not get support from the middle order as Irfan Khan was dismissed four 11 runs while Khushdil Shah was removed for two runs.

At this point, Shahdab Khan tried to boost the total as he scored 26 off 14 balls before being sent to pavilion by Jacob Duffy.

After his removal, Pakistan suffered back to back blows when Jahandad Khan and Abdul Samad were removed in 13th over. However, Shaheen Afridi displayed some splendid performance with bat as he smashed 21 runs off 13 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first in the match reduced to 15 overs due to rain.

On Sunday, New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After being put into bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs. Khushdil Shah, who came to bat at number six, top-scored with a 30-ball 32, hitting three sixes. Debutants Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz failed to impress with the bat.

For the hosts, Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets, while Kyle Jamieson took three wickets. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs.

In turn, New Zealand achieved the target in the 11th over with Tim Seifert (44, 29b, 7x4s, 1×6) the only batter to return to the hut. Finn Allen (29 not out, 17b, 2×4, 2x6s) and Tim Robinson (18 not out, 15b, 1×6) returned undefeated, with Abrar Ahmed taking Pakistan’s only wicket.