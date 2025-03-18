Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Policeman arrested for raping child inmate at Hyderabad juvenile jail

HYDERABAD – A police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a child at a juvenile jail in Hyderabad, a city in Sindh province of Pakistan.

The suspect, identified as Ghulam Haider Chandio, was deputed at a ward of the juvenile jail. He was arrested after orders were issued by a court.

The alleged victim had leveled allegation against the head constable during hearing of a case. Taking action, the court ordered the jail authorities to arrest the suspect and initiate legal proceeding against him.

Police said the child would undergo medical examination as part of investigation into the allegations made by the victim.

In Pakistan, juvenile offenders are accommodated in specific facilities, including Youth Offenders Industrial Schools and Borstal Institutes, with locations in Punjab (Faisalabad, Bahawalpur) and Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur).

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

