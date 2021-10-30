Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, Ahtesham, Abubakar win singles titles

LAHORE – Abdullah Adnan, Ahtesham Humayun and Abubakar Talha (Wapda) clinched the boys U-18, U-14 and U-12 singles titles in the Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 that concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 final, Abdullah Adnan, who also won the U-18 title in the last national event, once again showed his class and overpowered Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi with a score of 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the second U-18 title in a row after recovering from long injury. "I am very glad that I have completed the brace of U-18 national titles. I am now more focused and keen to further improve my game through sheer hard work and training sessions to emerge as top national and international tennis player," said Abdullah Adnan after winning the title.

In the boys U-14 final, Ahtesham Humayun played his best tennis to outpace the champion of U-14 category Asad Zaman by 6-4, 6-2 to lift the title. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Wapda's Abubakar Talha beat Ameer Mazari 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 for the U-12 title.

In the boys/girls U-10 final, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Hajra 5-3, 3-5, 4-1 to claim the title.

In the girls U-18 final, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zahra Suleiman 6-0, 6-2 to win the title. In the boys U-16 final, Nadir Raza Mirza got walk over against Shaeel Durab to earn the title.

The boys/girls U-8 gold medal was won by Mustafa, silver by Ibrahim and bronze by Majid Ali. The boys/girls U-6 gold medal was claimed by Daniyal Afzal Malik, silver by Abdullah Bilal and bronze by Hafsa.

Ali Embroidery CEO Tariq Zaman graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, tennis players and their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.