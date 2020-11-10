Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of Pakistan Cricket Board
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of Pakistan Cricket Board
Share

LAHORE – Alia Zafar has been named as one of the independent directors on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), becoming the first female to hold the office in the South Asian nation.

Zafar, a human resources executive, was included among four new PCB directors. The others are finance executive Javed Kurieshi, economist Asim Wajid Jawad, and corporate executive Arif Saeed.

Zafar and Jawad were appointed for two-year terms.

She has also had a stint with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The PCB's new constitution makes it mandatory to include at least one woman among four independent directors on its board of governors.

"I welcome the newly-appointed independent members, especially Ms Alia Zafar, the first female independent member, which is a giant step forward in enhancing the PCB's governance structure", PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said.

More From This Category
Babar Azam to lead Pakistan after Azhar Ali steps ...
07:57 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Meet Alia Zafar – First Female Director of ...
03:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to win 2nd T20I
06:43 PM | 8 Nov, 2020
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 ...
08:34 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20
06:40 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Hockey ...
10:47 AM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr