Swabi police arrest TikToker for posting indecent videos while dressed as woman

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district have arrested a TikTok content creator for dressing as a woman and sharing explicit videos on social media, officials confirmed.

Swabi Police spokesperson Liaqat Ali said the suspect, identified as Abdul Mughiz, would wear women’s clothing, pose suggestively, and upload objectionable content online. These actions reportedly caused widespread discomfort and outrage in the local community.

After receiving multiple complaints, officers from the Bamkhel police post swiftly launched an operation, arrested Mughiz, and registered a formal case against him.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect admitted to his actions during interrogation and vowed to stop engaging in “immoral activities.”

Pakistan has a history of placing temporary bans on TikTok over concerns about explicit content. In its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, TikTok revealed that it had removed 24,954,128 videos from Pakistan for violating its rules, with a proactive removal rate of 99.4% and 95.8% of flagged videos taken down within 24 hours.