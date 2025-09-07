Abdul Razzaq breaks silence on Tamannaah Bhatia rumours

Former national cricket team all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, when asked about Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia, responded by saying that all women look beautiful on camera.

While speaking to the media in Karachi, a journalist asked Abdul Razzaq, “What do you think of Tamannaah Bhatia?”

Smiling, Abdul Razzaq replied, “All women look good on camera.”

Abdul Razzaq added that it’s been 12 years since he met the Indian actress, recalling that they met at an event. He said Tamannaah Bhatia is a very good actress.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, rumors circulated in Indian media and online claiming that the former Pakistani cricketer had secretly married Tamannaah Bhatia.

The speculation stemmed from an old photo of the actress and Abdul Razzaq spotted together at a jewelry shop.

Recently, speaking about this in an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia laughed and said:

“Jokingly, Abdul Razzaq! The internet is truly a funny place. According to the internet, I was even married to Abdul Razzaq!”

Addressing Abdul Razzaq, she humorously added: “I’m sorry, sir, you already have children.”

Tamannaah clarified that the photo was actually from a jewelry shop’s opening event where both she and Razzaq happened to be present.

“It’s very strange when you have no connection with someone, yet people make up stories. But there’s nothing you can do. Over time, you learn to accept that people will think whatever they want. You can’t sit down and explain yourself to everyone,” she added.