Pakistani citizens’, officials’ data sold online; interior minister orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD – An alarming revelation has surfaced that the personal data of thousands of Pakistanis — including federal ministers, senior government officials, and other high-profile individuals — is being sold online.

According to reports, sensitive information such as mobile SIM owners’ addresses, call records, copies of national identity cards, and details of international travel are all available for purchase on the internet. The report states that the data of everyone, from the Federal Interior Minister to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson, is being openly sold on Google and other platforms.

Despite raising the alarm about this issue on October 12 last year, the sale of citizens’ data continues unabated, while PTA, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and other relevant institutions remain silent.

The PTA previously claimed that such websites had been taken down, yet a year later, citizens’ personal information is still being traded online.

The report highlights that dozens of websites are selling Pakistani citizens’ data at minimal prices:

Mobile location: Rs 500

Detailed mobile data record: Rs 2,000

International travel details: Rs 5,000

Sources warn that criminal elements can easily buy this data and use it to exploit or harm citizens.

People have raised serious questions: How was this data leaked? Who is continuously leaking it? And why was no action taken even after Express News reported it a year ago?

Interior Minister orders investigation

In response, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken immediate notice of the Express News report and directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to investigate the matter and take urgent action.

According to the ministry’s statement, the NCCIA has launched a probe and formed a special investigation team to thoroughly examine the data leakage issue.

The Interior Ministry spokesperson said all individuals involved in the leak will be identified and prosecuted, adding that the investigative team has been tasked with presenting a report within 14 days.