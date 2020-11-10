Military officials’ briefing to Parliament on national security postponed
Web Desk
05:22 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Military officials’ briefing to Parliament on national security postponed
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly on Tuesday postponed a meeting of parliamentary leaders to get a briefing from military officials on national security.

The meeting was called by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday (November 11) and now it has been delayed without announcing new date for it.

A tweet shared by the NA Secretariat said, “The session of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and Senate under National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Nov 11 postponed".

On Monday, it was announced that PTI’s Parliamentary leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MMA’s Asad Mahmood and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema have been sent invitations to attend the meeting.

The speaker has also invited MQM’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui, BNP-M’s Akhtar Mengal, and BAP’s Khalid Hussain Mangi.

The NA also said that invitations have been sent out to GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and ANP’s Amir Haider Azam Khan.

Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Akber Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan are among the senators, who have been invited.

The NA also extended invitation to federal ministers and special assistants to the prime minister.

Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz are among the federal ministers while PM’s adviser Babar Awan and SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf have also been asked to attend the session.

The NA speaker has sent special invitations to Attorney General Khalid Javed, interim CM of GB Mir Afzal, AJK President Masood Khan and AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider.

More From This Category
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ...
11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into ...
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day ...
10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ...
10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at ...
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Bilawal welcomes, Nawaz rejects Army’s inquiry ...
09:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr