Karachi receives heavy rains as Met Office warns of urban flooding through Sept 11

KARACHI – Under the influence of a powerful monsoon spell, heavy rain in Karachi’s suburban areas has brought relief from the heat, making the weather pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds from southwestern Rajasthan (India) are continuously affecting Sindh province.

Karachi is expected to experience intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms from this evening until September 11.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rains, along with strong winds, are forecast for Karachi, which may lead to urban flooding in parts of the city.

The heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning could disrupt daily life, while urban flooding and water accumulation are likely in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Hyderabad, and Karachi.

Over the next 24 hours, sea breezes with speeds of 15–50 km/h are expected, and humidity levels are likely to remain between 65% and 85%.

Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5°C today, with a maximum temperature expected to reach around 33°C.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected at some locations, and the public is advised to take precautionary measures during this weather activity.