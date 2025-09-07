Honda City Aspire launched with Rs180K price hike, but consumers are not happy with it!

ISLAMABAD – Honda Atlas rolled out new Honda City 1.5L Aspire S, priced at Rs6,1.50 lac but instead of excitement, the announcement sparked backlash, with consumers and motorheads seem not happy about it.

Honda City’s new model comes with minor cosmetic changes, including two new colors, Canyon River Blue and Ignite Red, a black trunk spoiler with LED stop lamp, dark alloy wheels, black side mirrors, and refreshed chrome trims.

Inside, it features redesigned seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel with baseball stitching, matching gear knob, and upgraded audio with tweeters. Safety remains standard with ABS, EBD, and ESP 9.3.

Honda City Facelift

Social media users and auto enthusiasts criticized Honda for introducing another facelift of the 6th-generation City, while the 7th generation is already available globally.

Some called the move “too little, too late”, accusing Honda of cashing in on an outdated model rather than offering real innovation.

The launch highlights growing frustration among Pakistani buyers, who are comparing local releases with global standards and expecting more substantial upgrades.