Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan in tri-series final

In the championship match being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first after winning the toss against Afghanistan.

During the series hosted in the United Arab Emirates, the two teams faced each other twice — with Pakistan winning one match and Afghanistan winning the other. The host team, UAE, was eliminated from the tournament after losing all four of its matches.

The match, hosted at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, known for staging numerous international fixtures, is set to begin at 8 PM Pakistan Standard Time, with both teams determined to clinch victory.