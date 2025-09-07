PCB announces tri-nation T20 series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a tri-nation T20 series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will host a tri-nation T20 series for the first time, which will be played from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The first match of the series will be played on November 17 between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Rawalpindi, while the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is scheduled for November 19 in Rawalpindi. This will be Afghanistan’s first T20 International match in Pakistan.

All remaining matches of the series, including the final on November 29, will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed said that this tri-nation series will be an excellent opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup.