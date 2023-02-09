Search

'We'll look to continue playing good cricket,' says Dubai Capitals' captain ahead of DP World ILT20 playoffs

Web Desk 12:18 AM | 9 Feb, 2023
DUBAI – The Dubai Capitals are all set to take on MI Emirates in the Eliminator of the DP World ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. 

The Dubai Capitals finished fourth in the DP World ILT20 league stage after picking up 9 points from 10 matches. Speaking about their crucial encounter, the Dubai Capitals Captain Yusuf Pathan said, "We played well against MI Emirates in our two league encounters. We are going to face them again, but this game will be in a different phase of the tournament. We'll look to keep playing good cricket."

The Dubai Capitals required Gulf Giants to defeat Sharjah Warriors in the last league stage match in Sharjah on Monday to qualify for the playoffs. Pathan expressed that all the Dubai Capitals players were keenly following the game on Monday, "We watched the match between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants. We were following everything that was happening in the game. 

The result was unfortunate for the Warriors, but it was a positive for us and we qualified for the playoffs. From hereon, we are looking to replicate the performance we put up in our last game against MI Emirates."

Pathan also said that the Dubai Capitals players trust their abilities, "We have a well-balanced side. After being reduced to 44/3 in our last game against MI Emirates, Dasun Shanaka and Sikandar Raza strung a partnership of 122 runs. This shows the trust that the players have in each other. Everyone has to trust their abilities and the team's ability."

When asked about his experience in the DP World ILT20 so far, the Skipper said, "A lot of good players are playing in the DP World ILT20. And a lot of UAE players are also playing in the tournament. This tournament is a great platform for UAE players. The good performances by some of the UAE players in the tournament augur well for UAE cricket. The local players have also got a chance to learn from international players off the field as well."

The Dubai Capitals will be up against MI Emirates in the Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

