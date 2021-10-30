Merub Ali surprises Asim Azhar with a Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday bash
Share
Birthdays are special for everyone and singer Asim Azhar's birthday bash was definitely an adorable celebration.
The young heartthrob celebrated his 25th birthday surrounded close friends and family amidst the Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 World Cup match.
Asim's rumoured beau Meerub had many tricks up her sleeves to make the Teriyaan singer birthday bash an unforgettable party.
From the Shah Rukh Khan-themed cake to a special screening for Pak vs Afg match, Merub planned a memorable birthday bash which was dubbed as 'the best party ever.' by the singer himself.
"THANK U FOR THE LOVE & WISHES. 25. p.s. @meruub you the best for the best surprise ever. gathering everyone i love. making sure i don’t miss the pak match & arranging the best themed party ever."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Multiple pictures went viral on the internet. While the birthday boy cuts the cake, everyone can be seen clapping and smiling from ear to ear.
On the work front, Asim is all set to woo the audience as he unveiled the launch of a new music video for his upcoming album.
Asim Azhar all set to release a star-studded song ... 01:13 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Heartthrob Asim Azhar has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and ...
-
-
- Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, Ahtesham, Abubakar ...07:33 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan forms committee to mediate talks with banned religious group07:10 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Train service between Lahore, Rawalpindi suspended due to protests06:46 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Juhi Chawla signs surety bond for Aryan Khan's bail06:06 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
-
- Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing bold dress at Filmfare night03:50 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021