Asim Azhar all set to release a star-studded song for upcoming album
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Asim Azhar all set to release a star-studded song for upcoming album
Share

Heartthrob Asim Azhar has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

The Ghalat Fehmi crooner surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with his electrifying songs.

This time around, the 24-year-old is all set to woo the audience as he unveiled the launch of a new music video for his upcoming album, starring very 'special' people.

Speaking with a local news outlet from LSA rehearsal, he delved into details about his future endavours, "A song from my next album is releasing soon and it will feature very special people."

When asked what is the name of his album, Asim revealed that he has not yet decided on a name. "I'm still thinking about the name. I'm working on it, it's almost done."

Moreover, the Tera Woh Pyar singer also spoke about the importance of getting recognized through awards and accolades. He confessed that his fan's love is more precious than any other award.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Saba Qamar and Asim Azhar's singing video goes ... 03:50 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby ...
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
03:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Netizens troll drama serial 'Laapata' for airing ...
01:37 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in ...
03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir blessed with a baby girl
02:15 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr