Asim Azhar all set to release a star-studded song for upcoming album

Heartthrob Asim Azhar has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

The Ghalat Fehmi crooner surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with his electrifying songs.

This time around, the 24-year-old is all set to woo the audience as he unveiled the launch of a new music video for his upcoming album, starring very 'special' people.

Speaking with a local news outlet from LSA rehearsal, he delved into details about his future endavours, "A song from my next album is releasing soon and it will feature very special people."

When asked what is the name of his album, Asim revealed that he has not yet decided on a name. "I'm still thinking about the name. I'm working on it, it's almost done."

Moreover, the Tera Woh Pyar singer also spoke about the importance of getting recognized through awards and accolades. He confessed that his fan's love is more precious than any other award.

