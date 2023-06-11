Search

Shoaib Akhtar shares his two cents on second marriage

Noor Fatima 11:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar shares his two cents on second marriage
Source: Shoaib Akhtar (Instagram)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made it steer clear that he doesn’t want to be married twice.

During a recent guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, the “Rawalpindi Express” bowler discussed his viewpoint on second marriage and how it is necessary to respect your spouse’s choices, adding that he respects his wife’s decision to stay out of limelight.

The host, Ahmed, asked him if Akhtar would go for the second marriage and the latter responded befittingly. Akhtar said although it is permissible in Islam to be married multiple time, he personally believes that staying to one person through and through should be a man’s first priority. There is no point in marrying multiple women at a time and not being able to pay attention to either of them, he said.

“One is enough. People can do it [get remarried] if they want to. I believe once you’re attached to somebody and that somebody has left their house for you, then we should also leave many things for her and be nice and kind to her,” Akhtar remarked.

He added, “Become an inspiration for your wife and you can only do that by having a strong character.”

On recalling how he met his wife, Rubab Khan, the fast bowler revealed that their families spent time during Hajj. It was during this time that the cricketer’s mother wished for the couple to tie the knot. Akhtar also added that he had always abided by his mother’s wishes so he agreed. 

Considering himself a quite liberal person, Akhtar suggests that his wife is the complete opposite as she chooses to stay out of the public eye, a decision Akhtar fully respects. 

The couple tied the knot in 2014, towards the end of his illustrious career, and have been blessed with two sons.

Why did Shoaib Akhtar tie the knot at age 40?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

