Shoaib Akhtar shares his two cents on second marriage

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made it steer clear that he doesn’t want to be married twice.
During a recent guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, the “Rawalpindi Express” bowler discussed his viewpoint on second marriage and how it is necessary to respect your spouse’s choices, adding that he respects his wife’s decision to stay out of limelight.
The host, Ahmed, asked him if Akhtar would go for the second marriage and the latter responded befittingly. Akhtar said although it is permissible in Islam to be married multiple time, he personally believes that staying to one person through and through should be a man’s first priority. There is no point in marrying multiple women at a time and not being able to pay attention to either of them, he said.
“One is enough. People can do it [get remarried] if they want to. I believe once you’re attached to somebody and that somebody has left their house for you, then we should also leave many things for her and be nice and kind to her,” Akhtar remarked.
He added, “Become an inspiration for your wife and you can only do that by having a strong character.”
On recalling how he met his wife, Rubab Khan, the fast bowler revealed that their families spent time during Hajj. It was during this time that the cricketer’s mother wished for the couple to tie the knot. Akhtar also added that he had always abided by his mother’s wishes so he agreed.
Considering himself a quite liberal person, Akhtar suggests that his wife is the complete opposite as she chooses to stay out of the public eye, a decision Akhtar fully respects.
The couple tied the knot in 2014, towards the end of his illustrious career, and have been blessed with two sons.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
